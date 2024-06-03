At least 8 injured after shooting at DeKalb County strip club

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are working to learn what led up to a shooting that injured several people at a strip club.

On Sunday, DeKalb County officers were called to 2788 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue regarding multiple people shot. The address appears to be the Pin Ups Strip Club.

When police arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities said those individuals were stable but taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

DKPD said five more victims were found at different hospitals who had been taken by a third party.

According to investigators, they learned two of the individuals in the hospital are suspects. They are currently in custody at the hospital and will be taken to the DeKalb County jail upon release.

The investigation is ongoing.