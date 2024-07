ATLANTA, Ga. — At least six people have been killed on Georgia roads during the busy July 4 travel period, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The travel period this year began on July 3 at 6 p.m. and lasts through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

So far, the fatal accidents have happened in Hartwell, Madison, Forest Park, Newnan, Lafayette and Henry County.

None of the victims have been identified.

The holiday period ends Sunday evening. Drivers are being urged to slow down and don’t drink and drive.