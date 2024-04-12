2 dead, 2 critical after crash on Buford Highway

DORAVILLE, Ga. — At least two people are dead and another two people are critically injured after a crash on Buford Highway on Friday afternoon, officials have confirmed.

Authorities told Channel 2 that a Mazda was traveling south on Buford Highway towards Interstate 285 when it veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Chevy truck.

There were four people inside the Mazda. Two of those passengers died. The driver and another passenger were critically injured.

The driver of the truck is stable, according to authorities.

Drivers are asked to avoid Buford Hwy between Shallowford Rd and Park Ave as crews work to clear this accident.

