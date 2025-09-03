Lawmakers and former staff rally in support of CDC amid leadership turmoil

ATLANTA — Democratic lawmakers and former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees gathered at the Georgia State Capitol this week to show support for the Atlanta-based agency, which they say is facing mounting political and organizational challenges.

The rally comes just days after CDC Deputy Director Dr. Dan Jernigan resigned, warning that recent changes threaten the agency’s credibility.

“We need to do everything we can to work with the current administration as we can, but also to get folks out there and ask that science be put first, ideology put second, and that we can get back to protecting Americans here,” Jernigan said. He also described the CDC as suffering “death by a thousand cuts” as staff and resources are reduced.

Supporters say the dismissal of CDC Director Susan Monarez has further damaged the agency’s standing. State Senator Elena Parent called for policies rooted in science and transparency, while State Representative Omari Crawford warned that “in today’s climate of misinformation, conspiracy theories, and politically motivated rhetoric, our CDC heroes are under attack.”

In a message to employees Friday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he wants to restore “trust, transparency, and credibility” at the CDC.

Former staff and state lawmakers said they fear the upheaval risks rolling back years of public health progress at a time when science-based leadership is needed most.

