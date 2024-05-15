Lawmakers arrested at state capitol going before Georgia Supreme Court

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers who were arrested during 2018 and 2021 protests at the state capitol are fighting a law that led to their arrests.

Attorneys for U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who previously served in the Georgia State Senate, and Georgia Rep. Park Cannon will appear before the state’s Supreme Court on Wednesday.

In Nov. 2018, the Georgia Department of Public Safety arrested 15 people, including Williams, after a protest in reaction to a federal court ruling that delayed the state from certifying the election.

In March 2021, Capitol officers arrested Cannon after she knocked on Governor Brian Kemp’s office doors as he signed the controversial election bill into law.

During Wednesday’s hearing, attorneys will argue against a state law that charged the lawmakers with “preventing or disrupting General Assembly sessions or other meetings of members.”

They say the law is too vague and that their protests were not actual disruptions.

