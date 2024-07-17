Latest inflation report shows prices in metro Atlanta area up 2.6% over last June

ATLANTA — The most recent Atlanta area inflation report shows that over the past two months, prices were up 0.7%.

Year-over-year, though, Atlanta area pricing was up 2.6%, with energy and food costs among the larger forces driving the increase, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prices for food away from home, such as the price of meals at restaurants, were up again, continuing a months-long trend.

The latest report for the Atlanta Consumer Price Index said that energy costs were up 5.6% from April to June, and up nearly 20% seasonally when it comes to the electricity cost.

However, when it comes to fuel, BLS said the metro’s gasoline prices had actually gone down by more than 2%.

Among the various factors influencing Atlanta’s inflation rate, housing remained in the lead for contributing to inflation, the BLS said.

“The shelter index (+3.3 percent) was the largest contributor as the indexes for owners’ equivalent (+4.9 percent) and rent of primary residence (+3.2 percent) also increased over the past year,” according to the bureau’s data.

High housing costs were a factor for national inflation as well, with the BLS reporting the increase of the shelter index accounted for almost 70% of all non-food and energy increases in the past year.

As part of a move to address the need for more affordable housing, President Joe Biden had proposed instituting a rent price cap for landlords with more than 50 rental units, which would keep cost increases capped at 5% per year if enacted.



