Local

Large party to blame for massive fire at West Midtown apartment building

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Fire at Bell Collier

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue says a massive unsanctioned party was to blame for a fire in a five-story apartment building last weekend in northwest Atlanta.

Fire investigators said the fire was likely ignited by a propane grill filled with charcoal that was being used during the party, which was said to have been attended by over 100 people at the Bell Collier Village apartments on Saturday.

The fire department also said, “The property owners’ inadequate fire controls significantly contributed to the fire’s intensity.”

The massive fire destroyed at least the top floor of the apartment building and left significant water damage to other floors.

It also displaced about 100 people from the apartment complex.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!