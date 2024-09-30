Large gas leak along major Henry County road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County officials investigated a large gas leak at a bank on Monday afternoon.

According to Henry County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the gas leak was at the Navy Federal Credit Union at 1835 Jonesboro Road.

Officials said they evacuated the credit union and may have evacuated other businesses in the area.

Henry County Fire Rescue issued an urgent alert for the gas leak.

At the time, authorities said they were at an “upper-level” limit for gas.

Jonesboro Road was blocked between Mount Olive Road and Mill Road, but has since been re-opened to traffic.

The entrance to Best Buy and the Navy Federal Credit Union will remain closed while Atlanta Gas Light crews continue repair work.

Henry County Fire Rescue is monitoring the situation.