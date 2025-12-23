Langston-Hughes High School student seen on viral video being tased by officer speaks out

ATLANTA — The family of a Langston-Hughes High School student seen on a now viral video being tased by a school resource officer has spoken out.

The attorney representing the family says their top priority is getting Lanier Johnson-Hunt back in school.

In the video, the teen was sitting on the left side of the bus next to the window, when the taser is pressed onto his chest. “Try it my way,” the officer says, as his stun gun makes contact with Johnson-Hunt.

Johnson-Hunt says there is more than what was shown on the viral video.

“When I was off the bus, he put me in handcuffs. The officer who tased me started slapping me while my hands was in the handcuffs. He slapped me, then he started tasing me again,” he said.

As a result of the incident, the school suspended Johnson-Hunt for 10 days.

The district says the officer has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

“Let us be clear, we’re going to seek every avenue from administration awareness all the way up to the United States district court,” the attorney said.

It’s not known what led to the tasing, and there’s no word on the student’s condition.