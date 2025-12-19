Video: Parents want school police officer charged after student is tazed on school bus

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A video shows the moment a Fulton County school police officer tazes a Langston-Hughes High School student on a bus in front of other students.

In the video, the teen is sitting on left side of the bus next to the window, when the taser is pressed onto his chest. “Try it my way,” the officer says, as his stun gun makes contact with the male student.

The district says the officer has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

It’s not known what led to the tazing, and there’s no word on the student’s condition.

The principal of the school urges students not to share the video on social media.