Lakeside High School in Atlanta preparing for active shooter response training exercises

ATLANTA — The DeKalb County School District Police Department is set to hold active threat and mass casualty training exercises at Lakeside High School in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Lakeside High School is located at 3801 Briarcliff Rd. in Atlanta. If nearby residents hear sirens or other loud noises, don’t be alarmed.

Officials are set to run multiple situations that will include police dogs, drones, smoke, and flash bangs. In addition, there will be mass triage equipment and a mobile command center set up simultaneously.

There will also be local and state law enforcement agencies and first responders participating in the training simulations.

This comes as many school districts across Georgia have implemented new safety and security measures in wake of the deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School in September 2024.

In January, the security systems were installed at three high schools in Barrow County.

The Marietta School Board recently approved an AI security system to help keep schools safe.

Cobb County schools recently partnered with Alabama-based company Vapor Wake and will bring in two K-9′s who are trained to detect explosives and weapons up to 15 minutes after someone has walked by them.

Many parents, students and staff at schools across Georgia are in favor of adding new school security measures to prevent school violence.