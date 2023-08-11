KFC employee shoots woman in Georgia restaurant parking lot during busy lunch hour, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman in the parking lot of a Georgia KFC restaurant.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant location along W. Gwinnett Street in Savannah.

Police have charged Sherman Hendrix, 23, with aggravated assault after they say he shot the woman in the KFC parking lot.

Officers said the victim was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to jail records obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Hendrix’s place of employment is listed as KFC.

Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther said during a news conference on Thursday that the shooting was not random.

Anyone who may have more information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

