Local

KFC employee shoots woman in Georgia restaurant parking lot during busy lunch hour, police say

Sherman Hendrix Investigators have charged Sherman Hendrix, 23, with aggravated assault after they said he shot the woman in the KFC parking lot. (PHOTO: Getty Images/Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman in the parking lot of a Georgia KFC restaurant.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant location along W. Gwinnett Street in Savannah.

Police have charged Sherman Hendrix, 23, with aggravated assault after they say he shot the woman in the KFC parking lot.

Officers said the victim was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to jail records obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Hendrix’s place of employment is listed as KFC.

Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther said during a news conference on Thursday that the shooting was not random.

Anyone who may have more information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!