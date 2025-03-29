Local

Key provision taken out of school safety bill has Georgia community on edge

By Miles Montgomery and Jonathan O'Brien
Apalachee High School students return for first day of classes after mass shooting Students returned to Apalachee High School on Tuesday, three weeks after the deadly mass shooting. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By Miles Montgomery and Jonathan O'Brien

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Families and students at Apalachee High School have sounded the alarm after a new school safety bill excluded a key provision.

House Bill 268 would have created a database for districts to share information about students if and when they change schools. However, a committee has removed that language.

Layla Contreras, the lead organizer for Change for Chee says, “if we would’ve known the information from the other school system to ours about the student that committed this crime, this could have been prevented.

The database was previously viewed as controversial over fears that students could potentially be stigmatized. Lawmakers also removed a requirement that schools set up threat management teams.

The mass shooting at Apalachee High School in September of 2024 claimed the lives of two teachers and two students, and injured several others. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the shooter as 14-year-old Colt Gray.

Here are the details of House Bill 268:

A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Chapter 2 of Title 20 of the O.C.G.A., relating to elementary and secondary education, so as to provide for the safety, health, and well-being of students and school communities; to create an Office of Safe Schools within the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency; to provide technical assistance for local school systems to develop policies and procedures for their threat management teams; to develop a state-wide behavioral threat management operational process; to provide for definitions; to amend Code Section 16-11-37 of the O.C.G.A., relating to terroristic threats and acts and penalties, so as to provide for the offense of threatening the death of or serious injury to individuals who are or likely to be at school; to amend Article 4 of Chapter 18 of Title 50 of the O.C.G.A., relating to inspection of public records, so as to provide for an exemption; to provide for related matters; to provide for an effective date; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.

Colin Gray recently requested to have his trial held outside of Barrow County. He was accused of allowing his son access to the gun used in the deadly attack.

In January, the security systems were installed at three high schools in Barrow County. New gun detection systems were also installed at Barrow County schools in February.

Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!