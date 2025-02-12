Local

Boyfriend of Apalachee High School student is charged with trespassing on the school’s grounds

By Ann Powell
Apalachee High School students return for first day of classes after mass shooting Students returned to Apalachee High School on Tuesday, three weeks after the deadly mass shooting. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
BARROW COUNTY, GA — A teenager is arrested for trespassing after he joined his girlfriend, who is a student, on campus at Apalachee High School Wednesday afternoon.

School resource officers took 18-year-old Herson Galindo into custody after a student noticed him loitering in the hallways and hiding in bathrooms.

He’s a student at Tri-Cities High School in East Point and rode the school bus with his girlfriend to the school. 

Officers say Galindo did not have any weapons, but he was in possession of a vape pen containing THC. 

It’s not believed he was selling any drugs, but Galindo is also facing drug charges.

