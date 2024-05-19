Kennesaw State University confirms student shot, killed on campus Saturday

KENNESAW, Ga. — The shooting on Kennesaw State University’s campus Saturday afternoon was deadly, according to KSU.

The university confirmed a student was killed on Campus Loop Road and police arrested her suspected shooter.

KSU has not released the name of the student or the suspect.

The deadly gunfire went off feet from where students like Robert Bowns were studying.

“All I heard was bop, bop, bop, seven or eight times,” said Bowns. “Five minutes later, I get a report from the campus that there was an armed intruder on campus.”

The alert went out at 4:07 p.m. It warned people on campus to stay up and lock doors and windows.

“This was really early and still during the time that classes could have been going on,” said Bowns.

KSU Emergency Management said it was safe to come out at 4:43 pm. Police continued to keep Campus Loop Road closed behind the Austin Resident Complex for hours after. Georgia Bureau of Investigation showed up to help gather evidence.

By 8:00 p.m., KSU confirmed the student died and police arrested the suspected shooter.

“The terrible thing is, anybody could have been shot there because it’s a bus stop. It’s where we go to sit. it’s where we wait for a bus to pick us,” said Bowns.

This is the second time this year that a “KSU Alert” has been put out for an armed intruder.

In January, students and staff were told to shelter in place for hours after reports of a person with a gun on campus. Police say three suspects ran onto the university’s campus after a carjacking in DeKalb County. At least one of them had a gun when the stolen car was spotted in Cobb County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been called in to assist in the investigation.