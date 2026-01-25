Kemp warns more outages possible as storm continues

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp says about 15,000 people are without power across Georgia as winter weather continues to impact parts of the state.

Speaking live on WSB Radio Sunday afternoon, Kemp said the hardest-hit area is in northeast Georgia, where roughly 11,000 of those outages are concentrated.

“The northeast corner of the state is where our most problematic area is gonna be,” Kemp said.

Kemp said the affected region stretches north of Interstate 20 from Madison through Athens toward Gainesville, as well as areas along and east of Georgia 400.

He warned that additional issues are possible later Sunday as another round of weather moves through.

“We’re gonna have some more issues up there tonight when the second front comes through,” Kemp said.

The governor said crews are currently focused on clearing roadways blocked by downed trees and power lines so utility workers can safely access affected areas.

“One of the things that we have to stay focused on right now is cutting roadways where we have trees fall down or power lines that are down, trying to clear the road where we can get the utility workers in there,” Kemp said.

Kemp added that crews are standing by and ready to respond as conditions allow.

“We have a lot of people on call, so we’re ready to roll as soon as it’s safe to do so,” he said.