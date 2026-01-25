Kemp warns worst of winter storm still ahead, urges Georgians to stay off roads

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is continuing to urge Georgians impacted by the winter storm to stay off the roads, warning that conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day.

As daylight began Sunday morning, Kemp cautioned residents not to be misled by what may appear to be improving conditions in some areas, saying the storm is far from over.

“We’re about halfway through this event,” Kemp said. “Some people may be just waking up and saying there’s nothing out there because we are in a little bit of a lull. There’s more coming.”

Thank you to the response crews working around the clock right now! We’ve still got a long way to go, so I urge Georgians in affected areas to stay hunkered down to help first responders and road treatment teams do their jobs.



Stay home, stay warm, stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g58FUF7g5I — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 25, 2026

Kemp said road conditions are expected to deteriorate as the storm continues to move through the state and stressed the importance of avoiding travel if possible.