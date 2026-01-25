Local

Kemp warns worst of winter storm still ahead, urges Georgians to stay off roads

Gov. Kemp urges people to stay in and ‘let us do our work’ as ice storm impacts North Georgia As daylight started to break on Sunday morning, Kemp warned people that just because it may not look bad where they are, the worst is yet to come. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is continuing to urge Georgians impacted by the winter storm to stay off the roads, warning that conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day.

As daylight began Sunday morning, Kemp cautioned residents not to be misled by what may appear to be improving conditions in some areas, saying the storm is far from over.

“We’re about halfway through this event,” Kemp said. “Some people may be just waking up and saying there’s nothing out there because we are in a little bit of a lull. There’s more coming.”

Kemp said road conditions are expected to deteriorate as the storm continues to move through the state and stressed the importance of avoiding travel if possible.

