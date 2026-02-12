Jury reaches verdict in murder trial of Randy King in Buckhead shooting

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Randy King, who is accused of shooting a valet in Buckhead during a confrontation over a car break-in near a Piedmont Road parking deck.

The jury deliberated for just under two hours before reaching a decision of guilty on all counts.

The victim, 25-year-old Harrison Olvey, had just graduated from Kennesaw State University and recently accepted a new job.

Prosecutors say King shot Olvey after Olvey interrupted the attempted theft. Court filings from the state indicate the defense may argue that someone else pulled the trigger.

According to first responders, Olvey told them that “two black guys” shot him, a detail the defense cited as evidence that King was not the shooter.