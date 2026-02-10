Man accused of killing Buckhead valet worker goes to trial

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the Fulton County case of a man accused of killing a Buckhead valet.

Atlanta Police say 25-year-old Harrison Olvey was shot to death in September 2023. Investigators allege Randy King opened fire when Olvey, who was working as a valet for a Buckhead nightclub, interrupted King and others breaking into a pickup truck at a Piedmont Road parking garage.

Prosecutors say King shot Olvey after Olvey interrupted the attempted theft. Court filings from the state indicate the defense may argue that someone else pulled the trigger.

Prosecutors plan to introduce evidence that they say shows King has prior entering auto and theft charges. Court records show King was on probation as a felony first offender when the alleged crime happened. The defense and prosecution have agreed to acknowledge that status during the trial.

Fulton County prosecutors plan to seek life without parole if King is convicted of murder. King has pleaded not guilty.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.