Jury deliberations resume in trial of father, coach killed at Gwinnett Co. gas station

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The trial of three men who are accused of killing Bradley Coleman at a gas station in July 2022 is nearing its conclusion, as jurors will begin deliberating Tuesday morning.

Coleman was gunned down after prosecutors say three people tried to steal his car while he put air in his tire at QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners in July 2022.

Josiah Hughley confessed to police that he shot Coleman during the incident. However, his attorney argued the case is one of manslaughter, not murder, citing Hughley’s fear for his life.

Hughley told police he never intended to shoot Coleman during the attempted theft of his car, but he “panicked” when Coleman realized a slider crime was taking place, according to an interrogation video played during the trial.

“This is a terrible, terrible situation,” attorney Tracy Drake said, who represents Hughley. “There are parents on this jury. I cannot imagine what Mr. Coleman’s parents are going through, but every homicide is not necessarily murder.”

John Melvin, Gwinnett County Chief Assistant District Attorney, told jurors that this was a case about a beloved father and coach killed all because of a car, according to WSBTV.

After a jury charge was read to jurors by Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tamela Adkins, jurors opted to return Tuesday morning to begin deliberating.

Jury deliberations are set to begin at 9 a.m.