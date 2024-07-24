Junior barbers cut hair free of charge for homeless people

ATLANTA — Some of the most gifted barbers in metro Atlanta are still in elementary school. They’re putting their skills to work by providing free haircuts to homeless people.

Along Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta Wednesday, there was quite the buzz. The kind of buzz made by hair clippers, courtesy of five members of the Junior Barber Street Missionaries.

“Hey, you got next,” said teacher Janet Maynor.

“I grew up seeing somebody give back. My grandmother was always giving back, so I feel like it’s in my heart,” Janet Maynor told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Janet and her wife Nicole Maynor operate the U Got Next barbershops in Douglas and Paulding counties. Once a week for the last few months, they have brought their young apprentice, ages 11 to 16, to the big city, including their granddaughter Sky Hoskins.

“I saw my Gramms cutting hair and it makes me want to do it,” Hoskins said.

It’s on-the-job training.

“How great are your haircuts?” Petersen asked.

“I think it’s pretty good,” Hoskins said.

They service those who can’t afford a haircut, with many of their clients being unhoused.

“I feel like a million dollars, a client named Anthony said. “It’s great! It’s an awesome job they’re doing!”

So at a young age, the junior barbers are learning how to care for others, all while learning a trade.

“What they see is what they’re going to do as they grow,” Nicole Maynor said.

“This is not a hustle to me. It’s a real deal, Holyfield! It’s also teaching them about life. We’re just out here to give, love, and just be a blessing,” Janet Maynor said.

The students had been cutting hair during the week, but now that school is about to start again, Janet Maynor will bring them on Sundays to serve those who are unhoused.

U Got Next is also sponsoring a Back to School bookbag giveaway on Sunday, July 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2121 Fairburn Rd. in Douglasville.

It will include free haircuts, food, and fun for the kids.