Julie Chrisley being transferred for resentencing hearing in Atlanta, in custody of U.S. Marshals

ATLANTA — Mystery solved. Julie Chrisley is currently in custody of the U.S. Marshal Service as she gets ready for a resentencing hearing here in Atlanta later this month.

As WSB reported last month, Chrisley was no longer in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Now, her attorney has confirmed in an interview with the U.S. Sun that she is being held at an undisclosed location by the U.S. Marshals as she makes her way to Atlanta for resentencing before U.S. District Court on Sept. 25 at the federal courthouse in downtown.

“The U.S. Marshals Service does the transportation of federal prisoners. They never say where the prisoners are coming from, or where they are going, and when they’re in transport,” Chrisley’s attorney Jay Surgent told the newspaper. “I suspect at this point in time, I know Julie’s picked up some time ago. She’s probably not in transport. She’s probably being kept from state or county facility pending her Atlanta, Georgia, court date.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” and Peter Tarantino, their accountant, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison. The Chrisleys were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Julie is currently waiting to re-sentenced after an appeals court judge vacated her sentence following the fraud convictions. The same judge upheld Todd’s conviction, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In the ruling vacating her sentence, the appeals court sent the case back to the Northern District of Georgia court for Julie to be resentenced.

Last month, a judge ruled that Julie would have to appear in person after being asked to do it virtually instead.

Surgent said that Julie is likely being housed in a facility that is likely “not far from Atlanta.”

“It’s not like Julie’s missing from the system. Guaranteed that that’s not even possible. She’s transported privately, securely, nowhere. No one knows where she is,” he said. “As her council, we would know what the situation was, but at this point, for security reasons, there’s no way in heck that they would ever say where she is.”

Surgent also told the newspaper that Julie’s family has also been kept in the dark about her location.

WSB first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by WSB showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.