Julie Chrisley’s resentencing date has been set after appeals court vacated her sentence

ATLANTA — A federal judge has set a date for Julie Chrisley’s resentencing after an appeals court vacated her fraud sentence last month.

Chrisley’s new hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 24 at the federal court building in downtown Atlanta.

As the appeals court vacated Julie’s sentence, they also upheld her husband Todd’s sentence, who is currently serving 12 years in a federal prison in Florida.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” and Peter Tarantino, their accountant, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison. The Chrisleys were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has previously said that she hoped to have her mother home by Thanksgiving.

Julie was sent to a separate prison from Todd, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Savannah has been outspoken about the conditions she says her parents are living in while in prison.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Savannah said her mother got sick from the extreme heat inside the prison because there was no air conditioning in the areas where the prisoners are housed.

A federal judge also reduced the sentence for Tarantino by three years, citing zero-point offender guidelines. Tarantino’s sentence was reduced to 33 years in prison.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.