Records show Chrisleys could be getting out of prison earlier than expected

ATLANTA — While they’re only about eight months into their combined 19-year sentences, it appears Todd and Julie Chrisley may be getting out of federal prison a little early.

The Chrisleys, best known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best”, were found guilty last year of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release.

According to prison records, Todd Chrisley’s release date from FPC Pensacola is scheduled for January 22, 2033. That’s about two years short of his 12-year sentence.

Julie Chrisley’s expected release date from FMC Lexington is now, October 19, 2028, which is just over a year early.

“Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences,” the couple’s attorney, Jay Surgent, told Business Insider. “I believe Todd is down to 10 years and Julie is now at five years.”

Surgent told Insider that he believes their sentence would be reduced even further once new sentencing guidelines are implemented in November.

The couple are in the process of appealing their conviction.

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when they learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

©2023 Cox Media Group