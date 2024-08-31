Where is Julie Chrisley? Bureau of Prisons says she’s not in their custody

ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that famed reality TV star Julie Chrisley is currently not in their custody.

So where is she?

In a statement from the BOP, it said that “there are several reasons why an individual may be referenced as ‘not in BOP custody’ … Incarcerated individuals who were previously in FBOP custody and who have not completed their sentence may be outside FBOP custody for a period of time for court hearings, medical treatment, or other reasons.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” and Peter Tarantino, their accountant, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison. The Chrisleys were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Julie is currently waiting to re-sentenced after an appeals court judge vacated her sentence following the fraud convictions. The same judge upheld Todd’s conviction, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In the ruling vacating her sentence, the appeals court sent the case back to the Northern District of Georgia court for Julie to be resentenced.

Her resentencing date has been scheduled for Sept. 25 and she will have to appear at the hearing in person.



