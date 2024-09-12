Local

Judge throws out two charges Trump faces in Georgia election subversion case

Election 2024 Debate Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the spin room after a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

ATLANTA — A judge on Thursday threw out three charges in the sweeping Georgia election subversion case, including two charges that former President Donald Trump is facing.

The decision hasn’t yet been formally applied to Trump because his case has been paused pending appeals.

In a separate ruling, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee also upheld the marquee racketeering charge in the case, which Trump is also facing.

These rulings only narrowly went into effect for former Trump lawyer John Eastman and Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still, who were involved in the 2020 fake electors plot. Their cases are not currently paused.

Trump was only named in two of the three charges that McAfee threw out Thursday.

This comes days after the debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

