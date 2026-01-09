Judge rules Trump, co-defendants can reveal evidence from racketeering case

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County judge ruled that President Donald Trump and his co-defendants can now publicly reveal evidence from the Fulton County racketeering case.

Trump’s defense attorney Steve Sadow says he believed the evidence would exonerate Trump, anyway.

“As far as I’m concerned, whatever is in discovery or whatever is in the files of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is fair game for everyone to see,” Sadow said.

Earlier this week, Sadow was requesting to have Fulton County pay $6,261,613.08 to six law firms and two businesses which handled parts of the case defending Trump against charges he broke Georgia law trying to overturn his election loss.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis was disqualified for “misconduct,” and the prosecutor who appointed himself to the case declined to move it forward.

A Fulton County judge will also decide whether and how much President Trump’s demand to the DA’s Office for $6.2 million “reasonable.” Defense attorney Steve Sadow earned $1.5 million of it.

Sadow says any repaid money would go to entities like the Save America PAC which raised money to pay Trump’s legal bills. His co-defendants are planning their own repayment demands.

Willis is asking the court for a hearing.

With co-defendants planning their own repayment demands, the question is whether taxpayers will be hit.