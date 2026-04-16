Judge rules suspect in deadly 2023 Midtown Atlanta shooting competent to stand trial

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta judge has ruled that the man accused in a deadly 2023 Midtown Atlanta shooting is competent to stand trial.

Deion Patterson is accused of opening fire inside a Northside Hospital clinic in Midtown Atlanta in May 2023, killing Amy St. Pierre, a mother of two. Four other women were injured in the shooting.

Judge Eric Dunaway ruled Patterson is now competent to proceed following treatment at a state facility and scheduled a trial date for June 1.

Patterson faces multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

In November 2024, a judge ruled Patterson was not competent to stand trial at that time and ordered him committed to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

Court officials say Patterson was later restored to competency after receiving treatment.

Police said witnesses inside the medical office reported hearing multiple gunshots from an upper floor during the shooting.

Investigators say Patterson left the scene after the shooting, later stole a pickup truck from a nearby gas station, and attempted to escape through Cobb County.

The case triggered a massive manhunt across metro Atlanta, with authorities locking down parts of Midtown and surrounding areas as they searched for the suspect.

Officials said the search left communities across metro Atlanta on edge.

Police used surveillance cameras and license plate reader technology to track his movements before he eventually surrendered.