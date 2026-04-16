Crews battle fire at metro Atlanta apartments months after another fire killed 3 people

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County firefighters are responding to a fire at a metro Atlanta apartment complex on Thursday.

Lt. Steve Bennett with the Cobb County Fire Department says when firefighters arrived at the Concord Crossing Apartments on Woodsong Way in Smyrna, flames were shooting through the roof.

The fire caused extensive damage to the apartment. Bennett says eight units have heavy fire damage and another four have smoke and water damage.

There were no injuries reported, officials say.

Officials have not said whether any residents will be displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The same apartment complex was the site of another fire in February that killed three people, including two children and an adult.

Firefighters also rescued several people from the building during that earlier incident, officials said.