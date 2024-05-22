Judge overseeing Trump Georgia case wins full 4-year term to the bench

ATLANTA — The judge overseeing the case involving former President Trump and several of his allies accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, has won a full term on the bench as a Fulton County Superior Court judge.

Judge Scott McAfee was originally appointed to the bench by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill a vacant seat. Since then, he has become one of the most high-profile judges in the country as he heads the Georgia election interference case.

His win comes on the same night that Fani Willis won the democratic primary for Fulton County District Attorney.

The intense public interest in the election case has thrust both Willis and McAfee into the national spotlight, giving them greater name recognition than occupants of their offices might otherwise have. McAfee was chosen at random to take on the case.

McAfee previously worked as both a federal and a state prosecutor and as a state inspector general. His campaign has drawn support from a bipartisan slate of heavy hitters, including Kemp and former Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat.

McAfee’s full term will begin in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.