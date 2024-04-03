Local

Judge denies bond for teen accused in shooting at Cobb Co. high school

By WSBTV

Scott Foor denied bond

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge has denied bond to a Cobb County teenager for his alleged role in a shooting at McEachern High School.

It’s the second time in two months that 17-year-old Scott Foor has requested bond.

The judge said nothing has changed in this case since the first judge denied bond two months ago, so she subsequently also denied Foor bond.

Foor is one of three suspects accused of being involved in a shootout at McEachern High School on Feb. 1. He faces aggravated assault charges and possession of a firearm on school property.

Investigators say he was one of two students involved in the shooting, along with one of the victims who is also facing charges.

According to police, the incident began as an argument in the school’s parking lot and then escalated into a shooting.

Two people were shot, but not seriously injured.

They were not students at the school.

Foor previously appeared before a Cobb County judge on Feb. 21 but was denied bond.

After spending nearly two months in jail, Foor’s attorney requested the judge grant him a $50,000 bond.

“I concur with the first judge that Mr. Foor is a danger to the community based on the decisions made on that date,” the judge said in court.

