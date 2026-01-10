Judge allows state to appeal dismissal of racketeering charge against Stop Cop City protesters

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Judge agrees to let state appeal ruling to throw out racketeering charge against Stop Cop City protesters

A Fulton County judge agreed to let the state appeal his ruling throwing out the racketeering charge against dozens of Stop Cop City protesters.

Judge Kevin Farmer decides Attorney General Chris Carr did not have independent jurisdiction to bring the charge in this type of prosecution, and needed the governor’s permission.

Farmer says because this is such a unique issue, it’s worth having a higher court take a look at it.

In July 2025, a mistrial was declared for Ayla King, one of the defendants facing charges in a racketeering case connected to protests about the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.