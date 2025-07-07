First trial set to begin in case against ‘Stop Cop City’ defendants

ATLANTA — The first trial for one of the more than 60 defendants accused of trying to stop construction of Atlanta’s new Public Safety Training Center is scheduled to begin today.

Ayla King is facing charges under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in connection with the ongoing protests against the facility, often referred to by opponents as “Cop City.”

King’s case is the first to go to trial, following nearly two years of delays tied to questions about evidence handling and concerns over whether defendants’ constitutional right to a speedy trial has been violated.

Barring any last-minute delays, jury selection is expected to begin this morning.