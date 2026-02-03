Jonesboro decriminalizes marijuana possession under new ordinance

JONESBORO, GA — The City of Jonesboro is the latest metro-area jurisdiction to decriminalize marijuana possession after the City Council approved a nearly unanimous ordinance changing the penalty for small amounts of the drug.

Under the new ordinance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana is punishable by a $150 fine and no jail time. Previously, the offense carried the possibility of jail time and a fine of up to $1,000.

Councilwoman Chelsey Curney, who presented the measure, says the change brings Jonesboro in line with Clayton County, which adopted a similar policy last September.

“Marijuana possession remains illegal under the state’s statute. What we’re changing is how Jonesboro handles these cases at our municipal court level,” Curney said.

Curney says the ordinance allows law enforcement to focus on other criminal matters and addresses penalties she says have disproportionately impacted certain groups.

“The use of marijuana or any other illegal drug is not tolerated within city limits, however we recognize the limitations and societal impacts of punitive enforcement, and the city adopts this as a more focused, holistic approach,” Curney said.

She added that the change also frees up police resources to focus on more serious offenses.

The lone “no” vote came from Councilwoman Tracey Messick, who says the ordinance sends a mixed message.

“Decriminalizing sends a confusing message, that something is acceptable locally even though it remains illegal statewide,” Messick said.

Support for similar policies has also come from Clayton County officials. Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts previously spoke in favor of reduced penalties.

“These arrests for possession of marijuana less than an ounce, if criminalized, stay with a person for an extended period of time,” Roberts said.

Jonesboro becomes the 22nd city in Georgia to adopt such a policy, joining Atlanta, East Point, Forest Park, and Fulton and Clayton counties. The ordinance applies only to small amounts of marijuana and does not change the drug’s legal status under state law.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.