Getting caught with marijuana in Clayton County might not always mean jail time anymore

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Until recently, getting caught with marijuana in Clayton County would get you locked up.

But a new ordinance ends the stigma of a criminal record, says Chief Kevin Roberts.

“We can write a citation and enforce a civil fine up to $150 that does not impact someone’s criminal record,” Roberts says.

But there is a catch. Tickets only apply if you are caught with less than an ounce of pot.

Roberts hopes a civil citation rather than a criminal charge will help keep young people’s records clean.