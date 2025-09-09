Local

Getting caught with marijuana in Clayton County might not always mean jail time anymore

By WSB Radio News Staff
Marijuana A bud on a growing marijuana plant is shown at Essence Vegas' 54,000-square-foot marijuana cultivation facility on July 6, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images, File)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Until recently, getting caught with marijuana in Clayton County would get you locked up.

But a new ordinance ends the stigma of a criminal record, says Chief Kevin Roberts.

“We can write a citation and enforce a civil fine up to $150 that does not impact someone’s criminal record,” Roberts says.

But there is a catch. Tickets only apply if you are caught with less than an ounce of pot.

Roberts hopes a civil citation rather than a criminal charge will help keep young people’s records clean.

