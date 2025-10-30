Johns Creek High School band invited to perform in London’s New Year’s Day Parade

JOHNS CREEK, GA — The Johns Creek High School Marching Band has been invited to perform in London’s New Year’s Day Parade heading into 2027.

Band Director Bryan Daniels says the group earned the honor after performing for British government administrators and parade board members during their visit. “We thought it was particularly poignant because it was Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, which is instantly recognizable, so that was fun for us to be able to play that for them,” Daniels said.

The London New Year’s Day Parade draws more than 50,000 spectators and includes over 8,000 performers from around the world.

Daniels says the performance will also be available to watch back home. “We have an agreement with PBS here in the United States to broadcast it so that parents can watch from back home,” he said.