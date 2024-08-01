Jason Carter says musical celebration to honor his grandfather is ‘going to be pretty cool’

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Jimmy Carter is already the longest-living president we’ve ever had.

The man is a marvel. He’s been in hospice for sixteen months, but on Oct. 1, he’ll turn 100 years old and his family and the Carter Center are planning a big birthday bash.

Jason Carter, who is Jimmy Carter’s grandson, chairs the trustees of the Carter Center.

He said on Sept. 17, at the world-famous Fox Theatre, there will be a world-class birthday party for former President Jimmy Carter.

“It’s going to be a celebration of music bringing people together like my grandfather has done throughout his life,” Jason Carter said.

From Chuck Leavell to Eric Church, Grouplove to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus, an eclectic mix of artists will take the stage to celebrate the achievements of Jimmy Carter and the Carter Center.

“And there’s all of these great musicians that have come together to pay him this tribute and so we’re just thrill about the excitement around it and it’s going to be pretty cool,” Jason Carter said.

With Delta Air Lines as the presenting sponsor, tickets will be $100 dollars each in honor of the former president’s 100th birthday.

“And I think that his last year has really been a time of reflection for all of us, in my family and then more broadly about him. And I think we’ve had a time for folks to really begin to think about his legacy and I think that really brought this remarkable group of people together,” Jason Carter said.

Jason said when his grandfather was running for president in 1976, the Allman Brothers would often join him on the campaign trail.

Just another aspect of Jimmy Carter’s Georgia roots.

Farmer asked Jason to describe his grandfather to younger people who may know very little about him.

“Jimmy Carter is a small-town kid from a 600-person village in the middle of nowhere really, who became President of the United States. And he did that without losing track of who he was or where he came from, and he did everything that he could to do what he thought was right,” Jason Carter said.

Tickets for the Carter 100th birthday celebration at the Fox Theatre will go on sale Monday.