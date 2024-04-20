Jamaican restaurant in southwest Atlanta catches fire, officials say

ATLANTA — Firefighters battled a restaurant fire in southwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said they were called to 226 Northside Drive SW around 11:30 a.m.

The address points to Dat Fire Jerk Chicken, a Jamaican restaurant.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they could see heavy flames coming from the building and began fighting the fire from the exterior. They were able to contain the fire to the front of the building.

Northside Drive was shut down in the area as they fought the fire.

Fire officials say there have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.