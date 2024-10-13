Jam 4 Justice concert scheduled at Wolf Creek Amphitheater to encourage, empower people to vote

ATLANTA – Atlanta hip-hop icon, activist and community leader Killer Mike is set to headline the Jam 4 Justice concert on Sunday afternoon to help encourage Georgians to get to the polls and exercise their rights to vote.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Black Voters Matter Action PAC are set to hold what they call a “one-of-a-kind concert experience” that focuses on uniting music, the community and activism.

“We share all of these issues where they are trying to put up legal barriers for Black people being able to participate in the democratic process,” Crump said. “Making people have to re-register, making strict voter ID laws, and making it where you can’t give out water in the voting lines.”

The event is set to be held at Wolf Creek Amphitheatre in South Fulton. In addition to Killer Mike, Anthony Hamilton, Mariah the Scientist, Tye Tribbett, C Blaque God, and more will perform.

The event and concert will be hosted by the legendary DJ Greg Street with sounds by the legendary DJ Jelly.

Crump said the purpose of the concert is to engage the community, educate and empower the community.

“Music has always been a great communicator for society as a whole, especially the Black community,” Crump said. “We got a wide variety of musicians that will attract young and old men and women to enjoy a nice festival. We’ll also be motivating and educating them. We’ve got people from Black Voters Matter.”

Crump said the event will also include speakers Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Pastor Jamal Bryant, and more.

“Look no further than Georgia heroes and sheroes. Congressman John Lewis had his head busted open in Selma, Alabama just for people in this generation can vote,” Crump said. “Right now if we don’t vote, we can’t decide who is going to be the federal judge appointed by the White House. It is also about what kind of world we’re going to give our children tomorrow based on what we do today.”

Crump said it is important for everyone who has the opportunity to vote to go out to the polls not just for the 2024 presidential election, but for local elections also.

Gates open at 3 p.m. and the show starts at 5 PM. Tickets are available at www.varietyent.net.