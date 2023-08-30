“It’s very hard hitting” State tracking progress of Tropical Storm Idalia as it moves across GA

ATLANTA — The Georgia Emergency Management Agency is getting ready to send out resources as Hurricane Idalia continues to leave a destructive path across the southern part of the state.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was inside the state’s emergency operations center as Gov. Brian Kemp gave an update on the state’s response to the storm.

The core of Idalia isn’t nearly as wide as Hurricane Michael was five years ago but has a similar path. That storm did nearly $2 billion in crop damage.

GEMA continues to track the storm and they hope it moves out quickly.

“It entered Georgia at 10 a.m. We’re thinking it’s going to get to South Carolina between 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. this evening,” Kemp said.

But until then, the storm continues to pound through mostly southwest Georgia with Lowndes and Echols counties bearing the brunt so far.

“Most of the people across the state of Georgia will not feel the impact of this storm, but for those who are in the line of this storm, it’s very hard-hitting,” Kemp said.

GEMA activated its state operations center Monday, and the governor issued an emergency declaration a day later.

GEMA director Chris Stallings said they’re waiting for the winds and rain to die down before they can send crews into the affected areas to assess the damage and determine where to send the prepositioned help.

“For those of you hit first, we will try and get to you first. Our goal is to circle around behind the storm and immediately start providing those resources as we can,” Stallings said.

Stallings said shelters are open across the state to help any evacuees who need them.

State meteorologist Will Lanxton said the storm will hit Savannah before heading out to the ocean.

“It will be a pretty tight area that gets that highest wind though. This is not a wide core of the storm, especially with it weakening, so they’ll get some heavy rain and strong gusty winds,” Lanxton said.