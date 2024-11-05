‘It ain’t nothing we can do:’ This Is It! customers upset after restaurant on I-20 set to shut down

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular restaurant will have to shut down soon and customers can’t believe the reason why.

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to use the land the This Is It! restaurant sits on to improve traffic in the area at Panola Road and Interstate 20 in DeKalb County.

Customers who travel long distances to eat there were stunned to learn it will be closing soon to help ease traffic.

“Aww man. Really. It ain’t nothing we can do,” one man pleaded with owner Shelley Butch Anthony III outside the restaurant.

A customer grabbing lunch inside the business was just as stunned.

“Disappointed. Because this is an establishment that has been here for quite a while,” Mark Sommerville said.

Other customers said the restaurant is being forced to shut down.

“Didn’t have a choice. I think that takes away a lot. If someone doesn’t have a choice,” Connie Culpepper said.

“The real customer base don’t even know what’s going on right here,” Anthony told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Anthony said GDOT is using eminent domain to close the restaurant and three other businesses on his property. Other surrounding businesses are also affected.

The state plans on using the land to redesign the interchange at Panola Road and I-20 for improved traffic flow.

Some say the state isn’t properly compensating Anthony for the land and for the 14 years he’s been at this prime location.

He didn’t want to discuss that, except to say: “We’re sitting right here on I-20 and Panola Road. Where can we find another Panola Road?”

Customers who drive long distances to eat the delicious soul food say they will be sad to see it go.

“The food is excellent and the service is excellent. I’m kind of disappointed,” Sommerville said.

The restaurant is slated to close on Nov. 15.

The DOT says the right-of-way acquisition process is heavily regulated at the federal level and it certainly follows all rules and policies when purchasing a property.

This Is It! has hired an attorney to help it guide it through the process.