Investigators believe Coweta house fire that killed 6 started in garage

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have released where they believe a house fire started that killed six people started.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the investigation since the fire happened Monday off Macedonia Road in Coweta County.

On Thursday, investigators from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office said the fire appeared to have started in the garage. The office has not determined the exact cause of the fire.

“This fire remains under investigation, though we do not suspect any foul play at this time,” the office wrote in a statement.

The Coweta County Coroner’s Office have not confirmed the names of the victims, but said their ages range from 6-years-old to 74-years-old. Family members have identified at least three of the victims.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help the survivors.