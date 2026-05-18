Investigation underway after pedestrian struck and killed in Atlanta crash

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning in Atlanta.

Officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of Lindbergh Drive after reports of a pedestrian struck, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Emergency medical services pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police said the driver remained on scene and spoke with investigators following the crash.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was walking on the sidewalk when the driver, occupying a Ford F-150 with a Georgia temporary tag, jumped the curb, fatally striking the pedestrian,” police said. “The driver veered back onto the roadway and dialed 911 to report the incident.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to remove the victim, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.