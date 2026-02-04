Infant found safe, father in custody after domestic incident in Doraville

DORAVILLE, GA — An infant has been found safe and his father is in custody following a domestic incident in Doraville.

Emily Heenan with the City of Doraville says police were called to a business along Buford Highway after a woman reported that the baby’s father took the child without her permission.

“When police made their approach, he fled out of concern for the child’s safety; police did not pursue him,” Heenan said.

Police say the search was for the teenage father accused of abducting his infant son. The baby, identified as 4-month-old Josiah Rincon, was found safe.

Authorities say 18-year-old Antonio Cordova was later tracked down and arrested. Investigators say Cordova has a history of family violence.

Cordova has been charged with kidnapping and battery.