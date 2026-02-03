4-month-old baby reported missing in Doraville

DORAVILLE, GA — Police have asked for the public’s help after a four-month old baby was reported missing in Doraville.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Buford Highway after a domestic call around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers learned the child, identified as Josiah Rincon, was taken by the father without permission.

Police say 18-year-old Antonio Cordova later escaped from police. He was last seen driving a purple Infinity sedan with a temporary tag numbered P7032929, according to police officials.

Rincon was last seen wearing a brown bear onesie, beige long-sleeved shirt with animals, white pants, and a white hat.

Cordova has a criminal history of family violence and aggravated stalking, police officials said.

He is wanted by Doraville Police for kidnapping, battery, family violence, child cruelty in the third degree, and interference with custody. He has additional outstanding warrants from other law enforcement agencies as well.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of infant Josiah Rincon or Antonio Cordova is urged to contact 911