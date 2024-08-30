Local

If you’re traveling over Labor Day weekend, here’s what you need to know

Computer outage grounds hundreds of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson A global IT outage caused the cancellation and delays of hundreds of flights Friday at Hartfield-Jackson International Airport. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — If you’re traveling over Labor Day weekend, Friday is expected to be the peak travel day.

If you’re flying, you can expect Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to be incredibly busy. More than 349,000 people are anticipated to pass through the airport.

According to FlightAware, nine flights have been canceled and 18 delayed as of 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

Airport officials recommend that travelers arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. The Transportation Security Administration says it will screen over 17 million travelers nationwide through next Wednesday.

Labor Day weekend is also a popular time for family road trips. AAA predicts the busiest time on the highways will be this afternoon and early evening, with Saturday and Sunday expected to be lighter.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!