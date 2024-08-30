If you’re traveling over Labor Day weekend, here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — If you’re traveling over Labor Day weekend, Friday is expected to be the peak travel day.

If you’re flying, you can expect Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to be incredibly busy. More than 349,000 people are anticipated to pass through the airport.

According to FlightAware, nine flights have been canceled and 18 delayed as of 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

Airport officials recommend that travelers arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. The Transportation Security Administration says it will screen over 17 million travelers nationwide through next Wednesday.

Labor Day weekend is also a popular time for family road trips. AAA predicts the busiest time on the highways will be this afternoon and early evening, with Saturday and Sunday expected to be lighter.