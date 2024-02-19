‘I Wanna Thank You’: Frankie Beverly of Maze announces farewell tour with stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA — After more than 50 years of performing iconic hits, such as ‘Before I Let Go’ and ‘We Are One’, Frankie Beverly is officially retiring.

Last week, Frankie Beverly and Maze announced the ‘I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour’.

The tour will begin in Atlanta on Friday, March 22, at the State Farm Arena.

The announcement came after Beverly stated he wanted to slow down to enjoy life in his California Bay area home.

The band will reportedly continue to tour as Maze honors Beverly, with Beverly passing the ‘lead vocalist baton’ to Tony Lindsay.

The band will continue to make tour stops in Houston, Los Angeles and Chicago.

A plan for an after-party event following the group’s Atlanta concert is in the work. Details will be forthcoming.

