DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 85 has reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles shut down lanes for hours.

The crash happened near Clairmont Road at Exit 91 around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The crash cleared just before 7 a.m. and traffic is now moving again.

There is no word from DeKalb County officials about any injuries stemming from the crash.

