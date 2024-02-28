Local

I-75 SB shut down after man hit, killed in middle of interstate

Marietta deadly crash

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating a deadly crash that has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75.

The crash happened after 4 a.m. Wednesday between Canton Road and North Marietta Parkway exits on the southbound lanes. Marietta police confirm a man was in the middle of the interstate when he was hit.

The man, who has not been identified, died on the scene. Police are still investigating why the man was in the lanes when he was hit.

Shields say traffic is being diverted onto Canton Road. It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!