Hundreds expected to “Pack the Capitol” as Georgia lawmakers begin session

ATLANTA — As Georgia lawmakers get to work under the Gold Dome Monday, hundreds of people are expected to gather at the State Capitol for an event called “Pack the Capitol.”

The event is being organized by the ACLU of Georgia and other local activist groups as a lobbying day.

Christopher Bruce with the ACLU of Georgia says more than 600 people have signed up to participate.

“There’s a lot of people who this is their first time coming to the Capitol; and this is the people’s house and we want the people to be heard,” Bruce said.

Bruce says participants plan to meet with lawmakers and share their message on the first day of the 40-day legislative session.

He says the goal is to make sure Georgians are speaking directly to their elected officials.

“We want to make sure that it’s Georgians voicing their opinions to the elected officials, making sure that they tell them ‘people over politics,’” Bruce said.

Organizers stress the event is not a protest, but a traditional lobbying day as lawmakers begin work on the new legislative session.